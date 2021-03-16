Japan PM says will decide soon whether to use 500 billion yen for targeted payments

Newsfrom Japan



FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan March 5, 2021. Yuichi Yamazaki/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday that he will decide by next week whether to use 500 billion yen ($4.58 billion) in reserve funds for targeted payments as part of emergency measures to help people suffering economically due to coronavirus.

Suga told a government meeting that measures would include payments of 50,000 yen to single-parent and low income households as well as aid for work training and food banks.

($1 = 109.1400 yen)

(Reporting by Yoshibumi Takemoto, writing by Elaine Lies; Editing by Kim Coghill)