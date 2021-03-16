Japan’s defence minister to discuss China’s activities with U.S. counterpart

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s defence minister, Nobuo Kishi, looks forward to discussing with his U.S. counterpart aspects of China’s activities in the East and South China Sea regions, he said on Tuesday.

The security environment in the Indo-Pacific region was “severe”, Kishi said as he began a meeting with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

On his Tokyo visit, Austin said the U.S.-Japan alliance was strong and the two nations would work together towards achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski, Ju-min Park; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)



U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (L) meets with his Japanese counterpart Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi at Defence Ministry in Tokyo, Japan March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool



Lloyd Austin, Secretary of Defense of the United States of America (R) and Japanese Defense Minister Kishi Nobuo (L) attend a review an honor guard prior the US-Japan Defense Ministers Bilateral meeting at the Japan Ministry of Defense on March 16, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. David Mareuil/Pool via REUTERS



U.S. and Japan national flags futter in the wind as Lloyd Austin, Secretary of Defense of the United States of America and Japanese Defense Minister Kishi Nobuo attends a review an honor guard prior the US-Japan Defense Ministers Bilateral meeting at the Japan Ministry of Defense on March 16, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. David Mareuil/Pool via REUTERS



Lloyd Austin, Secretary of Defense of the United States of America (centre R) is escorted by Japanese Defense Minister Kishi Nobuo (centre L) at his arrival at the Japan Ministry of Defense in Tokyo to attend a review an honor guard prior the US-Japan Defense Ministers Bilateral meeting on March 16, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. David Mareuil/Pool via REUTERS