Japan, U.S. share serious concerns over tensions in South China Sea: Kishi
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan and the United States have shared serious concerns over rising tensions in the East and South China Seas, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said on Tuesday.
Kishi made the comments after talks with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who is visiting Tokyo. Their discussions centered on China, but also included North Korean issues, Kishi told reporters after the meeting.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Kim Coghill)