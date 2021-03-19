Olympics: Tokyo organisers to meet Saturday; debate on foreign spectators expected

Newsfrom Japan



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, is seen through a traffic sign at Tokyo Metropolitan Government Office building in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics will meet with Japanese government officials on Saturday evening, the event’s local organising committee said, with discussion of whether to allow in foreign spectators expected to be on the agenda.

The meeting, from 6 p.m. (0900 GMT), will be held by the Tokyo 2020 organising committee, the International Olympic Committee, the International Paralympic Committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the central government of Japan, Tokyo 2020 said in a statement on Friday.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; editing by John Stonestreet)