G7 ministers backed new help for low-income countries, Japan’s Aso says

Newsfrom Japan



FILE PHOTO: Japan’s newly-appointed Finance Minister Taro Aso speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Financial leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations backed a new allocation of special drawing rights at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to help low-income countries, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday.

Aso, who was speaking to reporters after attending Friday’s virtual meeting with his G7 peers, also said the ministers backed a 6-month extension of the Group of 20’s (G20) debt service suspension initiative.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by David Dolan)