Japan PM Suga says to probably invite Biden to Olympics: media

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday he would probably invite U.S. President Joe Biden to the Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo this summer, domestic media said, citing comments in a parliament session.

“It’s only natural,” Suga said, since the heads of other Group of Seven industrialised nations had voiced support for the Summer Games to be held, according to Kyodo News.

Suga was responding to a query whether he would extend the invitation next month on a visit to the United States for a summit meet.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)



FILE PHOTO: Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a press conference at the prime minister’s official residence in Tokyo, Japan March 18, 2021. Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool via REUTERS



U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to reporters as he holds his first formal news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis