Renesas executive says financial impact of fire limited in mid-term
Newsfrom JapanEconomy
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
TOKYO (Reuters) - A Renesas Electronics executive told a shareholders’ meeting on Wednesday that while a recent fire at its chipmaking plant would have an immense impact on its finances in the short term, the medium-term impact will be limited.
The Japanese chipmaker said on Tuesday that it would take at least 100 days to get back to normal production at its fire-hit plant, even as the government urged some Taiwanese companies to help with alternative chip production.
(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)