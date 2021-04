Newsfrom Japan



FILE PHOTO: Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a press conference at the prime minister’s official residence in Tokyo, Japan March 18, 2021. Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday the Olympic torch relay scheduled in the city of Osaka has been cancelled amid a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; editing by John Stonestreet)