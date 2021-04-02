Tokyo 2020 chief: will seek early decision on torch relay in Osaka

Newsfrom Japan



FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee president Seiko Hashimoto leaves a press conference after a five-party meeting of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games with International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach, International Paralympic Committee (IPC) president Andrew Parsons, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and Japanese Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa in Tokyo, Japan March 20, 2021. Yoshikazu Tsuno/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo 2020 Olympics committee president Seiko Hashimoto said on Friday organisers will hold talks with authorities in the western Japanese metropolis of Osaka to make a decision on the fate of the torch relay there.

Osaka prefecture Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said on Thursday the Tokyo Olympic torch relay in Osaka should be cancelled amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. Osaka is the capital of Osaka prefecture.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Mark Heinrich)