Tokyo 2020 chief: will seek early decision on torch relay in Osaka
TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo 2020 Olympics committee president Seiko Hashimoto said on Friday organisers will hold talks with authorities in the western Japanese metropolis of Osaka to make a decision on the fate of the torch relay there.
Osaka prefecture Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said on Thursday the Tokyo Olympic torch relay in Osaka should be cancelled amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. Osaka is the capital of Osaka prefecture.
