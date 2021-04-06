Olympics-Diving, artistic swimming, marathon swim qualifiers in Japan cancelled - FINA website

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - The International Swimming Federation (FINA) has cancelled the diving, artistic swimming, and marathon swim Olympic qualifiers scheduled for this month and May in Japan, according to the calendar section of its website.

FINA had said on Friday it was reviewing its qualifiers planned for Japan and that it would make an announcement in the current week. It has yet to issue a new statement.

The BBC reported last week that FINA was cancelling the diving qualifier because it was dissatisfied with organisers’ planned COVID-19 precautions.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)