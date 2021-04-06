Japan’s Renesas to shift production to Ehime from fire-hit chip plant: NHK

Newsfrom Japan



FILE PHOTO: Renesas Electronics Corp’s logo is seen at a company conference in Tokyo, Japan, April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp is set to shift some production to a factory in the southwestern prefecture of Ehime after a fire damaged a factory in northeast Japan, public broadcaster NHK said on Tuesday.

Renesas has said it would take months to get the fire-hit factory back to normal, worsening a global shortage of semiconductors used in cars, smartphones and home appliances.

(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)