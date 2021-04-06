Tokyo 2020 says it is postponing water polo test event

Newsfrom Japan



FILE PHOTO: The Olympic rings are illuminated in front of the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo Olympic organisers said on Tuesday they had decided to postpone the water polo test event planned for this weekend due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on scheduling.

Organisers are seeking a suitable date in May or June for it to take place, Tokyo 2020 said in a statement.

