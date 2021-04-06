Tokyo 2020 says it is postponing water polo test event
Sports Tokyo 2020
TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo Olympic organisers said on Tuesday they had decided to postpone the water polo test event planned for this weekend due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on scheduling.
Organisers are seeking a suitable date in May or June for it to take place, Tokyo 2020 said in a statement.
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Andrew Heavens)