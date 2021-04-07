Japanese trade minister says he will monitor Toshiba deal

Newsfrom Japan



FILE PHOTO: Japan’s Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Trade Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said on Wednesday he would closely monitor a deal involving Toshiba Corp as the company is involved in a number of infrastructure projects.

Toshiba is considering a $20 billion offer from private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to take it private, a person familiar with the matter said, as the Japanese industrial conglomerate faces pressure from activist shareholders to improve governance.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu, writing by Kaori Kaneko, editing by Andrew Heavens)