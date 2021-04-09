G20 currency language ensures countries won’t resort to currency intervention: Aso

Newsfrom Japan



FILE PHOTO: Japan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso, wearing a protective face mask, delivers his policy speech at the opening of an ordinary session of the parliament in Tokyo, Japan January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - A recent clarification to the Group of 20 major economies’ stance on currency rates ensures that countries won’t resort to currency intervention for competitiveness and there was no change to its stance despite the tweaks to its foreign exchange language, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said.

Aso was speaking to reporters on Friday after a cabinet meeting.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)