State-backed Japan Investment Corp, DBJ to join CVC’s Toshiba bid - Nikkei
TOKYO (Reuters) - State-backed Japan Investment Corp and the Development Bank of Japan (DBJ) are joining CVC Capital Partners’ bid to take Toshiba Corp private, Nikkei reported on Friday.
The fund is set to offer 5,000 yen per share, with plans to launch a tender offer in early July and to delist Toshiba shares in October, the report said.
(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Alex Richardson)