State-backed Japan Investment Corp, DBJ to join CVC’s Toshiba bid - Nikkei

FILE PHOTO: Reporters raise their hands during a Toshiba news conference at the company’s headquarters in Tokyo, Japan June 23, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - State-backed Japan Investment Corp and the Development Bank of Japan (DBJ) are joining CVC Capital Partners’ bid to take Toshiba Corp private, Nikkei reported on Friday.

The fund is set to offer 5,000 yen per share, with plans to launch a tender offer in early July and to delist Toshiba shares in October, the report said.

