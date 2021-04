Golf: Japan’s Matsuyama wins Masters for maiden major victory

Newsfrom Japan

AUGUSTA, Ga. (Reuters) - Hideki Matsuyama overcame a potentially ruinous moment to become the first Japanese man to win a major championship with a one-shot Masters victory over Will Zalatoris at Augusta National on Sunday.

Matsuyama, who started the day with a four-shot lead over a quartet that included playing competitor Xander Schauffele and Masters debutant Zalatoris, carded a one-over-par 73 that left him at 11 under on the week at the year’s first major.

The 29-year-old Japanese was seemingly in control until a bogey at the par-five 15th, where his approach shot went in the water behind the green, compounded with a birdie from Schauffele turned his four-stroke cushion into a two-shot lead.

But world number six Schauffele put his tee shot at the par-three 16th into the water and made triple-bogey to fall out of contention. He finished three shots back of Matsuyama and in a share of third with former champion Jordan Spieth (70).

Matsuyama bogeyed the 16th which left him with a two-shot lead over Zalatoris (70), who was already in the clubhouse at nine under on the week, and went on to close the deal with a par-bogey finish.

The victory by Matsuyama came in his 33rd major championship appearance and ended Zalatoris’s impressive bid to become the first Masters debutant to win a Green Jacket since Fuzzy Zoeller accomplished the feat in 1979.

(Reporting by Andrew Both; Writing by Frank Pingue; Editing by Pritha Sarkar, Jacqueline Wong and Himani Sarkar)



Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 11, 2021 Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama celebrates with the green jacket and the trophy after winning The Masters REUTERS/Mike Segar



Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 11, 2021 Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama has his green jacket put on by previous winner Dustin Johnson of the U.S. after winning The Masters REUTERS/Mike Segar



Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 11, 2021 Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama during the presentation after winning The Masters with previous winner Dustin Johnson of the U.S. REUTERS/Brian Snyder



Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 11, 2021 Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama celebrates with his green jacket after winning The Masters REUTERS/Brian Snyder



Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 11, 2021 Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama plays out of a bunker on the 2nd hole during the final round REUTERS/Mike Segar