Japan ruling party official says no change to party policy to support Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Secretary general of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Toshihiro Nikai, said in a written statement on Thursday that there is no change to party policy of providing support to stage a safe and secure Tokyo Olympics.

Nikai earlier said cancelling this year’s Olympics in Tokyo remains an option if the coronavirus crisis becomes too dire.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)



FILE PHOTO: The Olympic rings are illuminated in front of the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon



FILE PHOTO : Toshihiro Nikai, Secretary General of the Japanese Liberal Democratic Party, talks to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, August 31, 2018. Roman Pilipey/Pool via Reuters/File Photo