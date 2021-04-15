China says it shares stance with South Korea opposing Japan’s Fukushima water release
BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that China and South Korea share a common stance opposing Japan’s decision to release contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.
Japan’s decision this week has prompted opposition from its neighbours South Korea, China and Taiwan.
(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Toby Chopra)