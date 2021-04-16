Japan vaccine chief confirms PM Suga call with Pfizer CEO
Newsfrom JapanPolitics
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will hold a “courtesy call” with the head of Pfizer Inc on Saturday, Japan’s vaccine minister confirmed.
Suga is currently on a state visit to the United States. Vaccine minister Taro Kono, in a news conference on Friday, did not comment on what the two would discuss, but media reports have said Suga may request more vaccine supplies.
(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Toby Chopra)