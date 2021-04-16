Japan vaccine chief confirms PM Suga call with Pfizer CEO

FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announces that Tokyo, Kyoto and Okinawa will have pre-emergency status under a new prevention law during a government task force meeting at the prime minister's office, Tokyo, Japan, April 9, 2021. Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announces that Tokyo, Kyoto and Okinawa will have pre-emergency status under a new prevention law during a government task force meeting at the prime minister’s office, Tokyo, Japan, April 9, 2021. Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will hold a “courtesy call” with the head of Pfizer Inc on Saturday, Japan’s vaccine minister confirmed.

Suga is currently on a state visit to the United States. Vaccine minister Taro Kono, in a news conference on Friday, did not comment on what the two would discuss, but media reports have said Suga may request more vaccine supplies.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Toby Chopra)

