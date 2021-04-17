Biden says Japan and U.S. committed to working together on China, North Korea

Newsfrom Japan



U.S. President Joe Biden speaks alongside Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga as they hold a joint news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said he had a productive summit with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday and the two countries were committed to working together on issues including China and North Korea.

Biden spoke at a White House news conference after an afternoon of talks with Suga, the first in-person summit of his presidency.

