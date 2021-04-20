BOJ's Kuroda says premature to debate exit from ETF buying

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S. October 19, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday it was too early to debate an exit from the central bank's purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETF).

"When we are to unload our ETF holdings, we will set guidelines on how to do this at a policy-setting meeting," Kuroda told parliament. "But we're not at a stage now to debate an exit."

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

