BOJ's Kuroda says premature to debate exit from ETF buying

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday it was too early to debate an exit from the central bank's purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETF).

"When we are to unload our ETF holdings, we will set guidelines on how to do this at a policy-setting meeting," Kuroda told parliament. "But we're not at a stage now to debate an exit."

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

