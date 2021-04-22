Tokyo Motor Show cancelled this year, organiser says

Newsfrom Japan



FILE PHOTO: Akio Toyoda, president of Toyota Motor Corporation, speaks at a news conference, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Tokyo Motor Show will be cancelled this year due to the global pandemic, the head of the country’s auto industry lobby announced on Thursday.

Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA) Chairman Akio Toyoda said the group, organiser of the show normally held around late October to early November, felt it was difficult to provide a safe environment amid surging coronavirus cases.

