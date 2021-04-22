Three prefectures around Tokyo to request COVID state of emergency: Nikkei

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Three prefectures neighbouring Tokyo will request a renewed state of emergency to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.

The governors of Saitama, Chiba, and Kanagawa prefectures will request the same emergency measures being asked for by the capital, Nikkei reported.

