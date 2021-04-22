Three prefectures around Tokyo to request COVID state of emergency: Nikkei

FILE PHOTO: Passersby wearing protective masks during the COVID-19 pandemic walk on the street at Shinjuku district in Tokyo, Japan April 6, 2021. Picture taken April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou
TOKYO (Reuters) - Three prefectures neighbouring Tokyo will request a renewed state of emergency to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.

The governors of Saitama, Chiba, and Kanagawa prefectures will request the same emergency measures being asked for by the capital, Nikkei reported.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies and Rocky Swift; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

