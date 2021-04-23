Japan approves rheumatoid drug Baricitinib for COVID-19 patients

Newsfrom Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's health ministry approved on Friday the use of rheumatoid arthritis drug Baricitinib for COVID-19 patients, the third such approval following the drugs remdesivir and dexamethasone.

Eli Lilly & Co's Japan subsidiary had applied to regulators for the new use of the drug in December.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

