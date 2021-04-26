China says invited by IAEA to join group over Japan's Fukushima water plan

Newsfrom Japan

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Monday the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) had confirmed it would invite Chinese experts to join the working group carrying out work on Japan's plan for disposal of contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin made the comment during a regular news briefing in Beijing.

(Reporting By Yew Lun Tian; Writing by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Edmund Blair)

