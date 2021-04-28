Japan planning vaccine passports to restart international travel: Kyodo
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's government is planning to introduce vaccine passports to help restart international travel, the Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.
The passports would take the form of scannable smartphone apps that carry COVID-19 inoculation information, Kyodo said, citing government sources.
