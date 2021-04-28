Japan planning vaccine passports to restart international travel: Kyodo

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective face mask stands in front of an electric screen displaying initiatives to prevent infections at the arrival zone of the international flight terminal at Tokyo International Airport, commonly know as Haneda airport, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan December 28, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's government is planning to introduce vaccine passports to help restart international travel, the Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.

The passports would take the form of scannable smartphone apps that carry COVID-19 inoculation information, Kyodo said, citing government sources.

