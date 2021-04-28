Athletes to get daily COVID tests in Tokyo, spectator decision by June

Newsfrom Japan



FILE PHOTO: A screen displays body temperature check results during a test for games spectators, hosted by Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, ahead of the summer games that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus disease outbreak, at Tokyo Big Sight, Japan October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Olympic athletes will be given daily tests for the coronavirus during their time in Tokyo for the delayed 2020 Games, organisers said on Wednesday.

They said a decision about whether to allow domestic spectators to attend would be taken in June.

All participants will need to take two coronavirus tests prior to arriving in Japan, the organisers, including the Tokyo 2020 committee and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Kevin Liffey)