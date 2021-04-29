India foreign secretary says 40 countries to supply oxygen

Newsfrom Japan





NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has prioritised imports of oxygen, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Thursday, adding that 40 countries had pledged their support.

"We are talking about close to 550 oxygen generating plants that are going to come in from different sources from all over the world," Shringla told a news conference.

