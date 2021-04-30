Nissan to temporarily shut Mexican plant in May due to semiconductor shortage
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Nissan's Aguascalientes factory in central Mexico will shut operations during seven days in May due to a lack of semiconductors, the company said on Thursday.
