Nissan to temporarily shut Mexican plant in May due to semiconductor shortage

FILE PHOTO: People stand near the Nissan logo during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Nissan's Aguascalientes factory in central Mexico will shut operations during seven days in May due to a lack of semiconductors, the company said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Editing by Chris Reese)

