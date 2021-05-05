Japan considering state of emergency for Tokyo, other areas beyond May 11 - media

Newsfrom Japan





By Stanley White

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japanese government is considering an extension of the state of emergency for Tokyo and other major urban areas that was scheduled to end on May 11, the Yomiuri Newspaper said on Wednesday.

Japan had placed Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures under a 17-day state of emergency on April 25 in an effort to reverse the surge in coronavirus infections.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will meet with the economics minister, the health minister, and other relevant cabinet ministers on Wednesday to discuss an extension, the Yomiuri reported without citing sources.

An extension of the emergency restrictions would come with fewer than three months left until the start of the Tokyo Olympics, fanning persistent concerns over whether they can be held as planned.

