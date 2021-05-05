Indian G7 delegation self-isolating after two positive COVID tests, UK official says

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

LONDON (Reuters) - India's entire delegation to a G7 foreign ministers' meeting in London is self isolating after two members tested positive for COVID-19, a British government official said on Wednesday.

The official said this was in line with pre-established protocols, which included daily testing for all attendees.

(Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html

Reuters Japan Health United States France Asia India Europe Germany Italy Canada US United Kingdom G7 UK South Asia