Indian G7 delegation self-isolating after two positive COVID tests, UK official says

LONDON (Reuters) - India's entire delegation to a G7 foreign ministers' meeting in London is self isolating after two members tested positive for COVID-19, a British government official said on Wednesday.

The official said this was in line with pre-established protocols, which included daily testing for all attendees.

(Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

