Japan's Shionogi may roll out COVID vaccines this year: Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The chief executive of Japanese pharmaceutical company Shionogi & Co said it may start supplying COVID-19 vaccines later this year, Kyodo News reported on Monday.

Japan started its COVID-19 inoculation campaign in February, but Pfizer Inc's vaccine is still the only one approved in the country.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando, editing by Louise Heavens)

