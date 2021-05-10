Malaysia sues Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Coutts over 1MDB

Newsfrom Japan





KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia 1MDB fund is suing units of Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan, and Coutts & Co Ltd to recover billions in alleged losses from a corruption scandal at the fund, court documents seen by Reuters showed on Monday.

1MDB is claiming $1.11 billion from Deutsche Bank (Malaysia) Bhd, $800 million from J.P. Morgan (Switzerland) Ltd and $1.03 billion from Coutts, and interest payments from all of them, according to documents filed at a Kuala Lumpur court.

Malaysia's finance ministry said earlier on Monday that 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and a former unit have filed 22 civil suits seeking to recover more than $23 billion in assets from entities and people allegedly involved in defrauding them. (This story refiles to removes extraneous word "seeks" in headline)

