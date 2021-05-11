Biden picks Rahm Emanuel as U.S. envoy to Japan -FT

Newsfrom Japan





(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has chosen former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel as ambassador to Japan, the Financial Times said https://on.ft.com/3bgCPgv on Tuesday, citing eight people familiar with personnel discussions in the White House.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

