Biden picks Rahm Emanuel as U.S. envoy to Japan -FT
Newsfrom Japan
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has chosen former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel as ambassador to Japan, the Financial Times said https://on.ft.com/3bgCPgv on Tuesday, citing eight people familiar with personnel discussions in the White House.
(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html