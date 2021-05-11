Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 159.03 million, death toll at 3,444,309

Newsfrom Japan





By Lynx Insight Service

(Reuters) - More than 159.03 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 3,444,309​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.

COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER

TERRITORIES CASES 10,000

INHABITANTS

United States 582,543 32,818,644 17.83

India 249,992 22,992,517 1.85

Brazil 423,229 15,209,990 20.2

France 106,684 5,780,379 15.93

Turkey 43,311 5,044,936 5.26

Russia 253,121 4,888,727 17.52

United Kingdom 127,609 4,437,217 19.2

Italy 123,031 4,116,287 20.36

Spain 78,895 3,581,392 16.86

Germany 84,886 3,529,386 10.24

Argentina 67,821 3,165,121 15.24

Colombia 78,342 3,015,301 15.78

Poland 70,034 2,835,083 18.44

Iran 75,261 2,673,219 9.2

Mexico 219,089 2,366,496 17.36

Ukraine 46,512 2,122,327 10.42

Peru 64,373 1,853,370 19.73

Indonesia 47,218 1,718,575 1.76

Czech Republic 29,711 1,645,448 27.95

South Africa 54,825 1,597,724 9.49

Netherlands 17,340 1,565,880 10.06

Canada 24,682 1,294,186 6.66

Chile 27,318 1,252,919 14.59

Iraq 15,800 1,117,627 4.11

Philippines 18,562 1,108,826 1.74

Romania 29,034 1,066,731 14.92

Belgium 24,551 1,016,609 21.47

Sweden 14,173 1,007,792 13.93

Pakistan 18,993 861,473 0.89

Portugal 16,993 839,470 16.52

Israel 6,377 838,932 7.18

Hungary 28,693 792,386 29.35

Bangladesh 11,972 775,027 0.74

Jordan 9,125 720,998 9.17

Serbia 6,576 701,326 9.42

Switzerland 10,129 674,296 11.9

Japan 10,994 647,411 0.87

Austria 10,392 631,896 11.75

United Arab Emirates 1,615 537,524 1.68

Lebanon 7,507 533,141 10.96

Morocco 9,077 513,922 2.52

Malaysia 1,700 444,484 0.54

Saudi Arabia 7,085 428,108 2.1

Bulgaria 16,929 410,202 24.1

Nepal 3,859 403,794 1.37

Ecuador 19,242 402,060 11.26

Slovakia 12,051 385,786 22.13

Belarus 2,642 369,767 2.79

Panama 6,277 367,908 15.03

Greece 11,089 363,904 10.33

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials

Generated at 10:00 GMT.

