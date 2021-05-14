SoftBank reports $37 billion Vision Fund profit on Coupang

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato
(This May.12 story corrects to show figure is annual profit not quarterly)

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp on Wednesday reported a 4.027 trillion yen ($36.99 billion) profit at its Vision Fund unit after booking a fourth-quarter gain on investment Coupang, underscoring its recovery a year after a record loss.

($1 = 108.8600 yen)

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Kim Coghill)

