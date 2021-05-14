SoftBank reports $37 billion Vision Fund profit on Coupang
Newsfrom Japan
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
(This May.12 story corrects to show figure is annual profit not quarterly)
TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp on Wednesday reported a 4.027 trillion yen ($36.99 billion) profit at its Vision Fund unit after booking a fourth-quarter gain on investment Coupang, underscoring its recovery a year after a record loss.
($1 = 108.8600 yen)
(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Kim Coghill)
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -
https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html