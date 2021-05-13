Japanese fashion magnate Maezawa to visit International Space Station -TV Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese fashion magnate Yusaku Maezawa, already planning a trip around the moon, will first make a visit to the International Space Station this year, TV Tokyo reported on Thursday.

Maezawa will beginning training in Russia next month for a 12 day trip to the ISS in December travelling on a Soyuz rocket, TV Tokyo reported in a story posted to the billionaire's Twitter account.

The entrepreneur is due to be the first private passenger on a voyage round the moon with Elon Musk's SpaceX slated for 2023.

