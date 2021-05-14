Toshiba expects 63% annual profit rise amid calls for strategic review

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Toshiba Corp forecast on Friday a hefty 63% rise in annual operating profit after pandemic-induced pain in the last year and as restructuring measures bear fruit.

The conglomerate, under much scrutiny amid calls for a strategic review after it dismissed a $20 billion buyout bid, said it is projecting 170 billion yen ($1.6 billion) in operating profit for the year to end-March.

That compares with a consensus estimate of 179 billion yen drawn from 13 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

For the year just ended, Toshiba posted an 20% slide in operating profit to 104.4 billion yen.

($1 = 109.5200 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

