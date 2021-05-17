FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 162.71 million, death toll at 3,512,115

Newsfrom Japan





By Lynx Insight Service

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - More than 162.71 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 3,512,115​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser.

Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.

COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER

TERRITORIES CASES 10,000

INHABITANTS

United States 585,994 32,996,953 17.94

India 270,284 24,684,077 2

Brazil 434,715 15,586,534 20.75

France 107,616 5,877,787 16.07

Turkey 44,537 5,106,862 5.41

Russia 255,345 4,940,245 17.67

United Kingdom 127,679 4,450,777 19.21

Italy 124,156 4,159,122 20.55

Spain 79,339 3,604,799 16.95

Germany 86,110 3,595,204 10.39

Argentina 70,255 3,290,935 15.79

Colombia 80,780 3,103,333 16.27

Poland 71,664 2,854,079 18.87

Iran 76,633 2,739,875 9.37

Mexico 220,380 2,380,690 17.46

Ukraine 48,075 2,153,864 10.77

Peru 65,911 1,884,596 20.2

Indonesia 48,093 1,739,750 1.8

Czech Republic 29,901 1,652,840 28.13

South Africa 55,183 1,611,143 9.55

Netherlands 17,449 1,598,164 10.13

Canada 24,908 1,323,681 6.72

Chile 27,734 1,280,273 14.81

Philippines 19,191 1,143,963 1.8

Iraq 15,930 1,136,917 4.14

Romania 29,523 1,071,899 15.17

Sweden 14,275 1,037,126 14.03

Belgium 24,686 1,030,071 21.59

Pakistan 19,543 877,130 0.92

Portugal 17,007 842,182 16.54

Israel 6,381 839,117 7.18

Hungary 29,175 798,147 29.84

Bangladesh 12,149 780,159 0.75

Jordan 9,226 723,069 9.27

Serbia 6,681 706,458 9.57

Japan 11,537 685,502 0.91

Switzerland 10,179 679,510 11.96

Austria 10,474 637,097 11.85

United Arab Emirates 1,629 544,931 1.69

Lebanon 7,586 535,181 11.08

Morocco 9,098 514,817 2.53

Malaysia 1,902 470,110 0.6

Nepal 5,001 455,020 1.78

Saudi Arabia 7,147 432,269 2.12

Bulgaria 17,250 414,041 24.56

Ecuador 19,692 409,520 11.53

Slovakia 12,224 387,523 22.44

Greece 11,415 377,090 10.64

Belarus 2,701 376,341 2.85

Panama 6,296 370,533 15.07

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials

Generated at 22:00 GMT.

(Editing by Peter Cooney)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html