Japan looking into allowing pharmacists to administer coronavirus vaccines -gov't spokesman

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's health ministry is looking into allowing pharmacists to administer novel coronavirus vaccines, a government spokesman said on Wednesday, at a time when voter polls have shown public dissatisfaction with progress in the inoculation campaign.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

