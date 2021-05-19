Japan looking into allowing pharmacists to administer coronavirus vaccines -gov't spokesman
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's health ministry is looking into allowing pharmacists to administer novel coronavirus vaccines, a government spokesman said on Wednesday, at a time when voter polls have shown public dissatisfaction with progress in the inoculation campaign.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
