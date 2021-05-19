BlackRock raises SoftBank stake to 5.2%

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SoftBank Group Corp is displayed at SoftBank World 2017 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
TOKYO (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc has hiked its stake in Japan's SoftBank Group Corp to 5.2%, a filing showed on Wednesday.

Japanese rules require disclosure of stakes in excess of 5%. BlackRock, the world's larget money manager, holds the stake through entities including its Japan business.

A representative for BlackRock in Japan declined to comment on the rationale for the stake hike.

Shares in SoftBank, which reported record profit last week, have tumbled 17% since May 10. The conglomerate has completed a $23 billion share buyback programme, removing support for the shares.

