Citigroup names Landis as head of investor relations - memo

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc named Jennifer Landis to be its new head of investor relations, according to a memo from Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason which was distributed on Wednesday and seen by Reuters.

Landis has been working at JPMorgan Chase & Co where she was chief financial officer for the middle market banking and specialized industries business, the memo said. The appointment is effective Aug. 15.

(Reporting by David Henry in New York)

