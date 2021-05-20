Japan likely to approve AstraZeneca, Moderna vaccines - NHK

Newsfrom Japan





TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan is likely to approve COVID-19 vaccines by both AstraZeneca and Moderna Inc, with an official announcement expected from the country's health minister on Friday, public broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday.

Officials are considering limiting the recommended age group for AstraZeneca's vaccine due to worries about blood clots, the report said.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift and Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

