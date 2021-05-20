Japan likely to approve AstraZeneca, Moderna vaccines - NHK

FILE PHOTO: Vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are seen at Apotex pharmaceutical company as Humber River Hospital
FILE PHOTO: Vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are seen at Apotex pharmaceutical company as Humber River Hospital's mobile vaccine clinic vaccinate employees as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan is likely to approve COVID-19 vaccines by both AstraZeneca and Moderna Inc, with an official announcement expected from the country's health minister on Friday, public broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday.

Officials are considering limiting the recommended age group for AstraZeneca's vaccine due to worries about blood clots, the report said.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift and Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

