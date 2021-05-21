Biden 'restoring the soul' of America - South Korean president

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - South Korean President Moon Jae-in offered praise for U.S. President Joe Biden's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and economic recovery on Friday before the two leaders meet during his visit to Washington.

"My congratulations on how the Biden-Harris administration is building back better with the world's most successful vaccine deployment and fastest economic recovery and blazing a trail for inclusiveness and unity by restoring the soul of America,” Moon said during an appearance with Vice President Kamala Harris.

Moon's words echoed those used by Democrat Biden, who described the 2020 presidential campaign against Republican incumbent Donald Trump as a battle for the soul of the nation.

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in delivers remarks with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris before participating in a bilateral meeting at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building near the White House in Washington, U.S., May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks before participating in a bilateral meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building near the White House in Washington, U.S., May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
South Korean President Moon Jae-in delivers remarks with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris before participating in a bilateral meeting at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building near the White House in Washington, U.S., May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and South Korean President Moon Jae-in shake hands before participating in a bilateral meeting at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building near the White House in Washington, U.S., May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger
