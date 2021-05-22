FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 165.94 million, death toll at 3,577,039

Newsfrom Japan





By Lynx Insight Service

LONDON (Reuters) - More than 165.94 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally and 3,577,039​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.

COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER

TERRITORIES CASES 10,000

INHABITANTS

United States 588,903 33,218,224 18.03

India 291,331 26,031,991 2.15

Brazil 446,309 15,970,949 21.31

France 108,314 5,917,397 16.17

Turkey 45,840 5,169,951 5.57

Russia 257,224 4,983,845 17.8

United Kingdom 127,710 4,457,923 19.22

Italy 125,028 4,183,476 20.69

Germany 87,187 3,637,455 10.52

Spain 79,620 3,636,453 17.01

Argentina 72,699 3,447,044 16.34

Colombia 83,233 3,177,212 16.76

Poland 72,691 2,863,031 19.14

Iran 78,194 2,815,882 9.56

Mexico 221,080 2,390,140 17.52

Ukraine 49,101 2,175,382 11

Peru 67,253 1,910,360 20.61

Indonesia 49,073 1,764,644 1.83

Czech Republic 29,990 1,656,874 28.21

South Africa 55,719 1,628,335 9.64

Netherlands 17,518 1,619,648 10.17

Canada 25,111 1,347,445 6.78

Chile 28,169 1,308,311 15.04

Philippines 19,763 1,171,403 1.85

Iraq 16,137 1,160,494 4.2

Romania 29,826 1,074,781 15.32

Sweden 14,366 1,058,341 14.12

Belgium 24,794 1,041,706 21.69

Pakistan 20,089 893,461 0.95

Portugal 17,017 844,288 16.55

Israel 6,396 839,281 7.2

Hungary 29,427 801,025 30.1

Bangladesh 12,310 786,698 0.76

Jordan 9,342 729,185 9.38

Japan 12,190 711,183 0.96

Serbia 6,752 709,269 9.67

Switzerland 10,226 687,353 12.01

Austria 10,534 640,293 11.92

United Arab Emirates 1,644 552,920 1.71

Lebanon 7,664 537,887 11.19

Morocco 9,115 516,449 2.53

Malaysia 2,149 498,795 0.68

Nepal 6,024 497,052 2.14

Saudi Arabia 7,224 438,705 2.14

Bulgaria 17,447 416,055 24.84

Ecuador 20,022 415,255 11.72

Slovakia 12,280 388,529 22.55

Greece 11,697 387,426 10.9

Belarus 2,752 383,302 2.9

Panama 6,314 372,800 15.12

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials

Generated at 10:00 GMT.

(Editing by Alison Williams)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021.