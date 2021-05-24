Factbox: Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 166.97 million, death toll at 3,597,175

Newsfrom Japan





By Lynx Insight Service

(Reuters) - More than 166.97 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 3,597,175​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser.

Eikon users can click https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1063154666 for a case tracker.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.

COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER

TERRITORIES CASES 10,000

INHABITANTS

United States 590,059 33,265,672 18.06

India 299,266 26,530,132 2.21

Brazil 448,208 16,047,439 21.4

France 108,526 5,917,397 16.2

Turkey 46,268 5,186,487 5.62

Russia 257,967 5,001,505 17.86

United Kingdom 127,716 4,460,446 19.22

Italy 125,225 4,192,183 20.73

Germany 87,387 3,650,103 10.54

Spain 79,620 3,636,453 17.01

Argentina 73,688 3,514,683 16.56

Colombia 84,228 3,210,787 16.96

Poland 72,928 2,865,622 19.2

Iran 78,597 2,832,518 9.61

Mexico 221,597 2,395,330 17.56

Ukraine 49,368 2,182,521 11.06

Peru 67,807 1,920,851 20.78

Indonesia 49,205 1,769,940 1.84

Czech Republic 30,020 1,657,893 28.24

South Africa 55,772 1,632,571 9.65

Netherlands 17,544 1,626,232 10.18

Canada 25,162 1,352,121 6.79

Chile 28,386 1,323,413 15.16

Philippines 19,946 1,178,217 1.87

Iraq 16,190 1,167,940 4.21

Romania 29,885 1,075,236 15.35

Sweden 14,366 1,058,341 14.12

Belgium 24,823 1,047,128 21.71

Pakistan 20,251 900,552 0.95

Portugal 17,017 844,811 16.55

Israel 6,398 839,316 7.2

Hungary 29,519 802,088 30.2

Bangladesh 12,376 789,080 0.77

Jordan 9,368 730,546 9.41

Japan 12,335 720,268 0.97

Serbia 6,777 709,939 9.71

Switzerland 10,226 687,353 12.01

Austria 10,546 641,380 11.93

United Arab Emirates 1,651 556,107 1.71

Lebanon 7,670 538,218 11.2

Morocco 9,119 516,812 2.53

Nepal 6,346 513,241 2.26

Malaysia 2,199 505,115 0.7

Saudi Arabia 7,249 440,914 2.15

Ecuador 20,180 417,840 11.81

Bulgaria 17,487 416,565 24.89

Greece 11,772 389,804 10.97

Slovakia 12,292 388,835 22.57

Belarus 2,771 386,025 2.92

Panama 6,328 373,774 15.15

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials

Generated at 22:00 GMT.

(Editing by Daniel Wallis)

