FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 167.31 million, death toll at 3,584,943

By Lynx Insight Service

(Reuters) - More than 167.31 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 3,584,943​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.

COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER

TERRITORIES CASES 10,000

INHABITANTS

United States 589,579 33,246,703 18.05

India 295,525 26,289,290 2.18

Brazil 446,309 15,970,949 21.31

France 108,437 5,917,397 16.19

Turkey 45,840 5,169,951 5.57

Russia 257,224 4,983,845 17.8

United Kingdom 127,716 4,460,446 19.22

Italy 125,028 4,183,476 20.69

Germany 87,187 3,637,455 10.52

Spain 79,620 3,636,453 17.01

Argentina 73,391 3,482,512 16.49

Colombia 83,719 3,192,050 16.86

Poland 72,882 2,864,546 19.19

Iran 78,194 2,815,882 9.56

Mexico 221,256 2,392,744 17.53

Ukraine 49,279 2,179,988 11.04

Peru 67,569 1,915,566 20.71

Indonesia 49,073 1,764,644 1.83

Czech Republic 30,012 1,657,558 28.23

South Africa 55,719 1,628,335 9.64

Netherlands 17,537 1,622,810 10.18

Canada 25,162 1,352,121 6.79

Bolivia 13,780 1,315,913 12.14

Chile 28,290 1,315,913 15.1

Philippines 19,763 1,171,403 1.85

Iraq 16,137 1,160,494 4.2

Romania 29,885 1,075,236 15.35

Sweden 14,366 1,058,341 14.12

Belgium 24,794 1,041,706 21.69

Pakistan 20,089 893,461 0.95

Portugal 17,017 844,811 16.55

Israel 6,396 839,281 7.2

Hungary 29,475 801,672 30.15

Bangladesh 12,310 786,698 0.76

Jordan 9,342 729,185 9.38

Japan 12,190 711,183 0.96

Serbia 6,766 709,673 9.69

Switzerland 10,226 687,353 12.01

Austria 10,541 640,876 11.92

United Arab Emirates 1,644 552,920 1.71

Lebanon 7,664 537,887 11.19

Morocco 9,115 516,449 2.53

Malaysia 2,149 498,795 0.68

Nepal 6,024 497,052 2.14

Saudi Arabia 7,224 438,705 2.14

Ecuador 20,107 416,621 11.77

Bulgaria 17,474 416,417 24.87

Slovakia 12,286 388,719 22.56

Greece 11,697 387,426 10.9

Belarus 2,752 383,302 2.9

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials

Generated at 22:00 GMT.

(Editing by Daniel Wallis)

