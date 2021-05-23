Egyptian court upholds detention of Ever Given in Suez Canal -lawyer

FILE PHOTO: Ship Ever Given, one of the world
FILE PHOTO: Ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it was fully floated in Suez Canal, Egypt March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO (Reuters) - An Egyptian court on Sunday rejected an appeal by the Japanese owner of the Ever Given container ship against the vessel's detention in the Suez Canal, where it blocked traffic for six days in March after becoming grounded, a lawyer said.

(Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad and Yusri Mohamed; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by David Goodman)

