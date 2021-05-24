Yellen to attend G7 finance ministers meeting in London June 4-5 - Treasury

Newsfrom Japan





WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will attend a meeting of finance ministers from the Group of Seven advanced economies in London from June 4-5, her first foreign trip since taking office, the Treasury Department said on Monday.

Yellen will use the meeting to "reinforce the U.S. commitment to policy priorities to promote the global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, including supportive fiscal policies, vaccine access, and distribution," Treasury said.

Yellen will also discuss the importance of improving public health to prevent future pandemics and building more resilient economies to meet the challenges of climate change, it said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2021. Click For Restrictions -

https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html