Japan's Suga says government will stick to pledge on balancing budget

FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) emergency measures, at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan May 14, 2021. Yuichi Yamazaki/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday the government will stick to a pledge to achieve a primary balance surplus in its fiscal blueprint due next month.

Suga made the remark at the govenment's top economic council, which met on Tuesday to lay out an outline of the fiscal blueprint.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara)

